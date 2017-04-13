Unexplained death at Aylesbury Canal Basin

Emergency services were dispatched to Aylesbury Canal Basin yesterday at 12:30am, after an 'unexplained death'

At around 12.30pm yesterday (12/04) officers were called to Exchange Street in Aylesbury to reports of an unexplained death of a man in his fifties.

"At this stage there are no suspicious circumstances and we will be preparing a file for the coroner.

"A cordon was put in place in connection with this incident but on assessment there was no danger to the public"

Bucks and Milton Keynes Fire Service said they could not comment because it is a police led investigation, however they did confirm that they had three fire engines and two officers there.

SCAS have been approached for comment