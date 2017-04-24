Two years in prison for 32 year old who threw a rock at a police officers head then bit his finger

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment following an incident in which he threw a rock at a police officer’s head and bit his finger.

Ryan Luscombe, of Weston Road, Aston Clinton, was sentenced on Monday 13 March at Aylesbury Crown Court. He was convicted at the same court on 13 February after pleading guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of common assault, one count of affray and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

On Tuesday 13 December Luscombe attended County Hall in Walton Street, Aylesbury, where he threatened council staff, threatening to return with firearms. Officers were called to the incident at around midday. Two male officers attended and found Luscombe in the Waterside carpark in Exchange Street.

As they approached, Luscombe picked up a rock and launched it towards one of the officers. The other officer present sprayed Luscombe with his Captor spray, however this was not effective and Luscombe attempted to grab hold of the spray to use on the police officers. The officer holding the spray did not release it so Luscombe placed his mouth around the officer’s middle finger and bit down on it.

The other officer intervened and while pulling Luscombe off the officer he was thrown to the ground and Luscombe punched him in the face.

The officers restrained Luscombe and arrested him at the scene.

One of the officers sustained a laceration to the crown of his head which required hospital treatment, three puncture wounds to his left hand near his middle finger, and concussion.

The other officer sustained bruising to his face, arm and scratches to his arm, ear and forehead.

Luscombe was charged in connection with the offences on the following day (14/12).

Investigating officer Det Con Gemma Howe, of Aylesbury Local CID, said: “The officers did extremely well in the difficult circumstances to arrest Luscombe when both had been injured by him and this was recognised by the judge in the case.”

Supt Olly Wright, Local Police Area Commander for Aylesbury, said: “The officers involved were attending this incident to protect members of the public when they were confronted by Luscombe’s violent actions. Despite both being injured by Luscombe, they were able to safely resolve the situation and to detain him. This case is a reminder of the risks officers face serving the public while ensuring our communities in Aylesbury are kept safe.

“Being assaulted should never be considered to be an occupational hazard of being a police officer and I’m proud of the actions of these two officers. The severity of the case has been reflected by the custodial sentence which Luscombe has received.”