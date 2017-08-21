Two men assaulted in Haddenham, left with a fractured skull and broken nose

At around 9pm on Saturday 1 July, a 40 year-old-man and a 46-year-old man were assaulted outside Haddenham Sports and Social Club on Woodways, Haddenham.
One of the victims sustained a lump and a cut to the side of his head and the other required surgery for a head injury. He also sustained a broken nose and a fractured skull. He has since been discharged from hospital.
Due to the injuries sustained, neither victim can remember the assault. The incident was reported to Thames Valley Police on 9 August.
No arrests have been made.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hannah Davison from Aylesbury Force CID, said: “These are two serious assaults, which left one of the victims requiring surgery.
“We have now launched a thorough investigation and as part of our enquiries, I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incidents or any suspicious behaviour in the area on this date."
Almost Done!
Registering with Bucks Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.