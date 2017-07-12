Two Aylesbury men fined combined total of more than £3,000 for fly-tipping along road in Berryfields

Two men from Aylesbury have been fined a combined total of more than £3,000 for fly-tipping rubbish in Berryfields.

Melvy Prestige N’Somi, 24, of Bicester Road and Praise Dele’Adu, 22, of Broughton Road, pleaded guilty to fly-tipping.

An example of the waste dumped by N'Somi and Dele'Adu in Berryfields, Aylesbury

The court heard that on 6 November 2016, a member of the public found waste strewn along Berryfields Gated Road in Aylesbury.

It was collected together and in doing so correspondence was found which suggested the source of the waste was an address in Aylesbury.

When investigated by an enforcement officer from Bucks County Council it was discovered that the waste had been collected by N’Somi as part of his work.

When interviewed at a police station, N’Somi admitted that he had collected the waste during a house clearance.

He had delivered most of the items as instructed but illegally dumped the last portion.

Dele’Adu was also interviewed and admitted taking part in the fly-tipping with his friend.

N’Somi was fined £1,292, and ordered to pay clean-up and prosecution costs of £809.87.

A victim surcharge of £30 was also levied – making a total to pay of £2,131.87.

Dele’Adu was fined £300, ordered to pay clean-up and prosecution costs of £809.87 and had a £30 victim surcharge levied – making a total to pay of £1,139.87. The combined total amounted to £3,271.74.

Aylesbury Vale District Council’s cabinet member for environment and waste Sir Beville Stanier said: “Although the location of this fly-tipping was actually private land, the Waste Partnership for Bucks nevertheless supported the landowner by investigating the incident and bringing the perpetrators to justice in the interests of deterring others from contemplating similar antisocial behaviour.

“The county’s household recycling centres offer ample facilities for the disposal of waste, and there is no excuse whatsoever for blighting the countryside in this way.”