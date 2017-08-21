TVP Special Constable Scott Taylor-Dawley is dismissed for gross misconduct

A Special Constable has been dismissed from Thames Valley Police for breaching Standards of Professional Behaviour.

Special Constable Scott Taylor-Dawley was dismissed without notice on Tuesday (15/8) following a two-day private misconduct hearing in front of a panel led by a legally qualified chairperson at the force's Headquarters South in Kidlington, Oxfordshire.

It was proven that Special Constable Taylor-Dawley breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour as set out in Regulation 3 and the Schedule to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012 in relation to Honesty and Integrity, Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct.

Special Constable Taylor-Dawley breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour by sending derogatory (non-sexual) messages to a member of the public. When interviewed about this, he denied being responsible for sending the messages. It was found in the hearing that the accounts he gave during his interviews were dishonest and amounted to gross misconduct.

Special Constable Taylor-Dawley, who was based in Berkshire, further breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour by disclosing confidential information to a member of the public without a policing purpose for disclosing the information.

The panel found that each of the allegations were found as gross misconduct and following the misconduct hearing, Special Constable Scott Taylor-Dawley was dismissed from the force without notice.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell, said: "Although Taylor-Dawley was a Special Constable and therefore a volunteer with the force, he still had the powers of a regular police officer and was held to the same high standards that we expect of those representing Thames Valley Police.

"In this instance, after carefully considering all of the evidence, the independently chaired panel concluded that Special Constable Taylor-Dawley's conduct was in breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

"His conduct fell far below the standards we expect and as a result, it would be unacceptable for him to represent the force in any capacity. For this reason, he has been dismissed from Thames Valley Police without notice."