A group of county councillors say they fear the problems of vandalism at the Vale’s allotments will only get worse if they are not tackled soon.

Over the past two weeks, the Herald has spoken to frustrated allotment holders who have accused Aylesbury Town Council, which manages the sites, of a lack of action.

This week councillors Brian Roberts, Bill Chapple and Mark Winn have lent their support to disgruntled allotment holders.

Cllr Roberts, a fellow allotment holder at the Tring Road site said: “I was first alerted in November last year about the problem of vandalism on the site.

“I approached the town council but other than one person, who has been very helpful, I have had no response,” he added.

“My frustration is that the management at the town council is not reacting.

“I have had several conversations with the police and we are trying to tackle it before it escalates.

“The police are launching an operation to try to catch the culprits.

“We know that it is a group of teenagers that are causing the problems, we just need to catch them and do whatever is necessary to deter them from doing it again.”

Cllr Roberts said the problem of vandalism had now hit the Bedgrove allotments, with greenhouses again being smashed at that site.

Meanwhile, Cllr Winn has spoken to residents in his ward who say they might give up their plots if the problems continue.

Cllr Roberts added: “It is frustrating because the town council seem to be in denial about what is going on.

“It is even more damaging because they are not saying anything.”

Among the greenhouses attacked at the Tring Road site was one belonging to Cllr Chapple.

For the third week in a row, the town council maintained its ‘no comment’ stance on the issue when approached by the Herald.

As well as the sites at Bedgrove and Tring Road the town council also manages five other allotment sites - Ardenham Lane, Bierton Road, Crown Leys, Old Stoke Road and Whaddon Chase.