Trailer, digger and power tools stolen from building at Prestwood farm

Police are hunting thieves who stole farm machinery and power tools from a farm in Prestwood.

The incident happened between 8pm on Sunday June 4 and 8am on Monday June 5, but police only released details of the theft today (Monday).

The items stolen from Wren Davis Farm in the village were:

> An ‘IFOR WILLIAMS’ trailer,which is 12 feet long and has a registration number beginning RV04

> A Kabota U10/3 micro digger

> A Kabota KX36/3 digger

> Two petrol chainsaws

> A Makita drill breaker

> An angle grinder

Investigating officer PC Helen Rankine said: “If anyone has any information which could assist with the investigation, or they have witnessed this incident, please call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference number 43170162347.”