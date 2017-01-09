Thieves steal items including iPhone, gold and foreign currency from Aylesbury home

Police are appealing for information after thieves stole items from a home in Kerry Close, Aylesbury.

Between 3.45pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday January 4 thieves stole an iPhone, a watch, gold, foreign currency, a wallet and bank cards.

Investigating officer PC Booth said: “If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number 43170003106.

“We’d also like to appeal to residents to dead lock their UVPC doors by lifting the handle while turning their keys.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”