Tenant evicted after hard drug use and anti social behaviour

Vale of Aylesbury Housing (The Trust) has secured the eviction of a tenant after a court heard evidence of her drug use and supply, late night disturbances and violence.

Milton Keynes County Court awarded a possession order against Anna Burns of Mitcham Walk, Aylesbury after the Judge heard evidence the tenant and her associates were using the home for drug-related activity, in breach of her tenancy.

Michael Driscoll, Tenancy Services Manager, said: "While we hope to address anti-social behaviour without the need to approach the court, in this instance the tenant gave us no choice but to begin possession proceedings.

‘We would like to thank everyone impacted by this case for their patience, and I hope this result provides reassurance to them that we will always take firm action when the need arises”.

PC Sharon Cann of Aylesbury Neighbourhood Policing: ‘The Trust’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team has shown a professional commitment to help problem-solve ongoing anti-social behaviour in Mitcham Walk.

"Through a partnership approach, we have achieved a positive result by recovering a property that has been the source of serious anti-social behaviour.

"The excellent working relationship between the Trust and the West Neighbourhood Policing Team has once again resulted in a positive impact on the local community, and one we hope will bring tranquillity back to the area.’