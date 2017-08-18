Series of watches stolen from Aylesbury home by burglars

A series of watches were stolen from a home in Aylesbury by burglars.

The theft occurred between 7.50am and 5.15pm on Thursday August 10 in Thorne Way, although police only released details of the incident yesterday (Thursday 17).

Police say the burglars forced open a front window and made an untidy search of the lounge and upstairs bedrooms.

Among the watches stolen were two Rolex watches, one Gucci watch, one Cartier tank watch and one Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch.

At around 1pm a witness saw a man exit a silver or grey 57 plate saloon car and knock on the victim’s door.

The man was described as tall and clean shaven, with short brown hair.

Investigating Officer Det Con Bruce Wilson said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognises the description of the vehicle.

“We would also ask anyone who may have seen the stolen property for sale to contact us via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”