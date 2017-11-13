Rapist from Waddesdon jailed for historic offence in which he got teenager drunk before raping her

A man has been jailed for raping a teenager in the Aylesbury area in the 1990s after getting her drunk.

Gordon Stabler, 43, of High Street, Waddesdon, was jailed for nine and a half years on Friday November 10 at Aylesbury Crown Court after being found guilty by a majority verdict.

Stabler’s conviction relates to an incident in the 1990s in the Aylesbury area, in which he repeatedly gave a teenage girl alcohol, before raping her once she was intoxicated.

The victim reported the offence to Thames Valley Police in 2016.

Stabler has now been put on the sex offenders register.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Michelle Weston of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit said: “I have nothing but admiration for the victim in this case.

“She has shown nothing but strength and resilience throughout this investigation.

“I am pleased that Stabler has been found guilty and brought to justice.

“It is important that victims of any crime have the confidence to report these matters to the police, irrespective of how long ago they occurred and I hope that this case illustrates that Thames Valley Police will investigate no matter how much time has passed.

“If you have been the victim of a sexual offence then please call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”