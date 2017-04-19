Police to provide Safe Hub trial, to support vulnerable members of the community

Police in Aylesbury are initiating a Safe Hub trial, working with partners in the town, to provide referral support for vulnerable members of the community.

The trial will begin on Thursday 4 May 2017.

The Safe Hub aims to provide a single point of contact, once a month for those identified as in need of safe guarding or risk advice following contact with either the police or local authority. The Safe Hub could help signpost individuals effected by homelessness, substance misuse, mental health, domestic abuse or later life care.

The trial is looking to take an informal approach to signposting support available in the local area, whilst providing some respite with a cup of tea or some soup and bread. Tesco on Tring Road in Aylesbury have agreed to support the provision of the first Safe Hub, with food donations from their communities’ teams.

Aylesbury Town Council fully supports this initiative and are pleased to work with us as this also forms part of the overall work that the Town Council is involved in with vulnerable members of our community such as those living with Dementia and other life affecting conditions.

PCSO Jade Blaikie from Aylesbury Police station said: “The idea for the Safe Hub came about when I met a lady in my community who was struggling following a period of exploitation including being a victim of fraud. She was already known to the police for being vulnerable but the correct support wasn’t being provided.

“Following our intervention she is now in volunteer work, part time employment and supporting vulnerable people herself in a local shop. She has support from partner agencies such as STARS and Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust; and now has a small income.

“The Safe Hub will not only act as a preventative measure for vulnerable individuals, but should help reduce the demand on local police services.”

The first Safe Hub event will take place at Aylesbury Town Hall, 5 Church Street, HP20 2QP between 6.30 – 8.30pm on Thursday 4 May.