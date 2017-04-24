Police seek witness to a violent attack on 17 year old boy at Fever Nightclub

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of a man who could have vital information relating to an ABH incident in Aylesbury.

The incident took place at the Fever and Cirque nightclub in Kingsbury Square on 26 March at about 2.50am.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was with a group of friends when they were approached by the offender.

Shortly afterwards, the offender assaulted the victim, causing him to chip a tooth and cut his lip.

The victim was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Lisa Murton, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to the man in these images as he could have vital information relating to this appeal.

“If anyone recognises him, or has other details which they think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170088207', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.