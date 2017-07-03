Police search for missing Jasmine May-Wall - have you seen her?

Have you seen Jasmine, who is missing from her home in Bourne End?

Jasmine May-Wall, aged 26, was last seen on Fishermans Way in Bourne End at 5pm yesterday evening (2/7).

Jasmine is white, around 5ft 4ins, slim, with shoulder length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white cardigan, black leggings, a grey skirt, and had a leather pale pink handbag.

It is believed Jasmine may have travelled to Swanage in Dorset.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Matthew Lloyd from High Wycombe Police Station, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Jasmine's welfare and would ask anyone who has seen her to please let us know.

"If anyone has seen Jasmine or knows of her whereabouts, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 1627 of 2 July."