Police say man may have been attacked with pepper spray during attempted robbery in Bedgrove

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly attacked with pepper spray during an attempted robbery of a vehicle in Bedgrove.

The incident happened on Thursday July 20 at 9.45pm in Stratton Green, Bedgrove, but police only released this appeal yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was driving along Stratton Green when a man opened the door of his car and attempted to force him out of the vehicle by spraying him with a substance.

Two further men approached the victim and demanded his car keys before assaulting him.

Meanwhile, the third offender drove the victim’s car a short distance along the road.

The offender driving called his accomplices to get in the car, but then left the vehicle before the three men ran off.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault and was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital as a precaution.

The three offenders are black men.

One was seen wearing a balaclava, and all three were wearing dark caps, while all three were wearing dark clothing.

It is believed the offenders were later seen driving a silver Mercedes with a square shaped back.

Det Con Bruce Wilson said: “Thames Valley Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or noticed anyone acting suspiciously around the area at the time.

“If anyone has any information about this offence or recognises the description of the three men, they should get in touch via the police enquiry centre on 101.”