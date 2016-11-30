Police manhunt after knife point robbery close to Aylesbury Whiteleaf Centre

A terrified woman was robbed at knife point as she walked close to Aylesbury's Whiteleaf Centre

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Aylesbury.

The incident occurred on Friday (25/11) at around 10.45pm in Bierton Road, Aylesbury.

The victim, a 48-year-old woman, was walking along Bierton Road, close to The Whiteleaf Centre, when she was approached from behind by a male with a knife.

The offender threatened the victim with the knife before taking the victim’s black shoulder handbag, which contained two mobile phones and cash.

Although several of the stolen items from the handbag have been recovered, knife, handbag and a Samsung mobile phone have not yet been found.

The offender is described as a black male aged around 30 years old. He is around 5ft 7ins and of average build. He was wearing dark clothing with his hood up.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Investigating officer PC Sarah Lewis, of Aylesbury Local CID, said: I am encouraging anyone who has any information about this incident, who recognises the description of the male, or has seen anyone acting suspiciously around the area to get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.”

“We have not yet located the knife used in this incident. And so would ask anyone in the area who finds this to please contact us as soon as possible.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.