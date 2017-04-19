Police hunt Jayvan Burton after he absconded from HMP Springhill

Thames Valley Police is appealing to the public to help locate a man who has absconded from a Buckinghamshire prison.

Jayvan Burton, aged 33, was released on temporary licence from HMP Springhill in Aylesbury on Thursday morning (13/4). He was due to go back to the prison at 3pm on Sunday (16/4) but has not returned.

Burton is currently serving a four year sentence for a personal robbery of a mobile phone, attempted robbery and burglary dwelling.

He is a black man, around 5ft 7ins, slim, with short brown/black hair and a goatee beard.

Detective Inspector Joe Banfield of Aylesbury Local CID said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may know the whereabouts of Jayvan or can provide us with information about his movements.

"He was last seen at around 12pm on Friday in the Lansdowne Road area of Tottenham, and we believe he may still be in the North London or Tottenham area.

“If anyone has seen him, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"I would like also like to remind people that it is a criminal offence to harbour an absconded prisoner, and anyone found doing so is also risking arrest."