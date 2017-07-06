Pocketwatch among items stolen as home burgled in Bucks village

A vintage German pocketwatch, cash and jewellery have been stolen from a home in Botolph Claydon.

The incident happened in Botyl Road between 1pm and 2.15pm on Tuesday June 27, police said today (Thursday).

They added that thieves ransacked the property and caused some damage.

A small white Volkswagen hatchback was seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Stephanie Macleod said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or witnessed the incident itself to contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference number 43170188173.”