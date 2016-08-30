Pensioner victim of Aylesbury distraction burglary

A pensioner has been the victim of an attempted distraction burglary in Aylesbury.

The incident occurred on Saturday August 27 at about 9.30pm in Grafton Road.

The victim, a man in his seventies, was at home when a man knocked on his door and asked if he could go and search the garden for a ball he had lost.

As the victim was helping this man, another man went inside and the victim noticed him looking through his belongings in the living room, however police say that noting was taken.

The first man is white, eastern European and aged in his late twenties.

He had a slim build, dark hair which was cut short at the front and was clean shaven.

He is about 5ft 9ins and was wearing a distinctive navy blue tracksuit with a light blue triangle on the shoulder.

The second man is white, eastern European and aged about 23.

He is about 5ft 6ins, clean shaven with a stocky build, and was wearing dark clothing.

Investigating officer Det Con Katie Spour of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “I am encouraging anyone who has any information about this incident, or who recognises the descriptions of the two men, to get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.