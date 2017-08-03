Off-road motorbikers warned about their behaviour after bike seized in Aylesbury

Off-road motorbikers have been warned about their behaviour after a vehicle was seized in Aylesbury on Saturday.

The motorbike was seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 at Edinburgh Playing Fields on July 29.

Officers from the Aylesbury Vale local policing area say they are receiving regular calls from concerned members of the public about these vehicles being used with no regard for other people.

Police say that the law on off-road motorbikes is as follows:

‘It is only legal to ride an off-road motorbike on private land with the landowner’s permission. Areas owned by the council, such as parks, play areas and pavements, are not classed as private land.’

Aylesbury Vale neighbourhood policing inspector James Davies said: “When off-road motorbikes and mini-motos are used in a public place they often create danger for both the rider of the bike and the people around.

“We often get reports of people riding bikes at high speed on narrow tracks causing problems for children playing and people walking their dogs or just generally enjoying the area.

“We are regularly patrolling areas that are most affected to stop and deal with those illegally using off-road bikes and mini-motos and where appropriate seizing vehicles and prosecuting those involved.

“We urge parents of those young people who own off-road motorbikes or mini-motos to ensure their children are using the machines appropriately and in the right areas.

“Failure to do so could result in the expensive machines being seized, risk huge fines or even a court appearance – but more importantly your loved one being seriously injured.”

District council cabinet member for communities Angela Macpherson said: “It is not acceptable for riders to put themselves or other people at risk by riding motorbikes or mini-motos in our parks and play areas, or on pavements.

“Our message is clear – if you ignore the law you should be prepared to have your bike seized by the police.”