New Years Eve burglary Mandely Road - Did you see anything?

A number of apple products were stolen - TVP are appealing for witnesses

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Aylesbury.



Police said: "Overnight between New Years Eve and New Years Day, offenders gained access to a home in Mandely Road. A number of Apple branded products were taken during the incident."



If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101quoting reference number 43170000265.



If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court."



