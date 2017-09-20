Mountain bike stolen from Aylesbury property

Police are reminding people to be vigilant after a mountain bike was stolen from a property in Aylesbury.

The theft happened at an address on Narbeth Drive overnight between Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 September.

A silver Cayote mountain bike and an old silver child’s mountain bike were stolen and some tools were also taken.

A garage on Northfield Road was also broken into on the same night, although police said that nothing appeared to have been stolen during this incident.

Police are encouraging people to call 101 if they see reports of suspicious behaviour, and to take a moment to review the security of sheds, outbuildings and garages and to consider using a shed alarm.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call the police enquiry centre on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,