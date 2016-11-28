Motorcyclist dies after three vehicle crash in Adstock

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Adstock on Friday night.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident on the A413 Buckingham Road - a blue Yamaha 125 motorcycle, a silver Ford Mondeo and a silver Toyota Hiace.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 41-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on bail until January 9 2017.

Investigating officer PC Phil Hanham of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information which could relate to it.

“If you saw any of these vehicles on the Buckingham Road, prior, at the time, or following the collision, please contact me via the non-emergency number 101.”