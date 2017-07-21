Men from Aylesbury charged as part of Operation Rowlock

Two men from Aylesbury were charged with supplying drugs after 13 people were arrested on Wednesday as part of Operation Rowlock.

Search warrants were issued in Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Wembley, with two men from Aylesbury being arrested and charged as part of the raids.

Jowad Raja, 26, of Landsdowne Road, Aylesbury was charged with one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs while Tayyib Raja, 23, of Landsdowne Road, Aylesbury was charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Both were bailed to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on August 18.

Individuals from High Wycombe and Wembley were arrested and charged as part of the operation with various offences including conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering.

The arrests were carried out as part of a joint operation between Thames Valley Police and SEROCU.