Man threatened to kill woman during attempted robbery at cash point near Aylesbury Police Station

A man threatened to kill a woman and told his dog to attack her during an attempted robbery in Aylesbury.

The woman was at the cash point at HSBC in Walton Road, near Aylesbury Police Station, at 7.40pm on Wednesday (13/9), the victim, a woman when she became aware a man was nearby.

She took some money out of the ATM and when she moved to put the money into her purse, the man accused her of stealing his wallet and made threats to kill her and told his dog to attack her.

The victim ran across the road towards the Aristocrat pub. The man ran after her but was prevented from following the victim into the pub and left.

The offender is described as white, 5 ft 10 ins, and had a scruffy appearance. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black and camouflage sun hat. He had a black and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog with him.

The victim went to the police station to report the incident. On arrival she found the offender reporting to police that he had allegedly had his bag stolen by a group of Asian men. The victim recognised the man and explained this to police.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said a 45-year-old man from Aylesbury had been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and bailed until October 25.

If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.