Man suffers broken jaw after hitting his head on radiator during assault inside Aylesbury pub

A man was reportedly ‘punched or headbutted’ during an assault in an Aylesbury pub in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the incident between 12.15am and 12.45am on Saturday July 15 when a 48-year-old man was assaulted in the Rockwood pub in Kingsbury Square.

Officers are investigating reports that the man was either punched or headbutted during the attack, which caused him to fall backwards on to the floor and hit his head on a radiator.

As a result, the victim sustained a broken jaw which required surgery.

He has now been discharged from hospital.

The offender is described as male, with brown cropped hair and an earring.

He is of a stocky build, believed to be in his twenties, and was wearing a stripy t-shirt and jeans.

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or who may recognise the description of the offender.

Anyone with information should call PC Rachael Peddie from Aylesbury CID on 101, quoting incident reference 43170209531.