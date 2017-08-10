Man sentenced for burglary theft and fraud at Aylesbury Crown Court

A man who stole items including bank cards and a mobile phone has been sent to prison.

Andrew Wainwright, aged 37, of no fixed address, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday 1 August, where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

The offences occurred between 24 May and 26 June this year, in locations across Slough, Farnham Royal and Burnham. The offences were:

On 24 May, he stole a bicycle from the Bishop Centre in Taplow.

* On 7 June, he stole a mobile phone from a car in Hedgerley Hill in Buckinghamshire.

* On 23 June, Wainwright used stolen bank cards which belonged to a woman, in order to commit fraud by false representation, in Scaffle Road, Slough.

* On 23 June, he also used stolen bank cards which belonged to a man, in order to commit fraud by false representation in Sainsburys in Farnham Road, Slough.

* On 23 June, Wainwright entered a house in Purton Lane, Farnham Royal, and stole £210 in cash.

Wainwright was arrested on 28 June and charged on 29 June. He was sentenced at the same hearing on Tuesday 1 August when, he was issued with a four year and six month sentence for the above offences. Wainwright was already serving a suspended sentence for theft at the time of the offences, and was therefore issued an additional eight month sentence for breaching this. His total sentences for all offences was five years and two months.

Following the sentencing, investigating officers Police Constable Ryan Powell, of the iHub at Slough Police Station, and Detective Constable Jagdip Sekhon, of the iHub at Amersham Police Station, said: "Andrew Wainwright committed a number of offences in quick succession, but due to the public's help, a thorough investigation took place and swift justice followed.

"The offences happened across South Buckinghamshire and Slough, and Wainwright showed clear disregard for the criminal justice system in his series of offending. We are pleased with the sentenced handed to Wainwright by the court, and hope this will continue to show that the police will relentlessly investigate any reported crime."