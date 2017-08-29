Man punched in face during GBH incident in Weston Turville

A man remains in hospital after he was punched during an incident of grievous bodily harm in Weston Turville.

It took place in School Approach at about 4.45pm on Saturday August 19, but police only released details of the incident over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The passenger of a white Volvo XC90 got out of the vehicle and assaulted the victim, a 50-year-old man, by punching him in the face.

The offender then returned to the vehicle and left the scene.

The victim sustained facial injuries and remains in hospital.

Police are describing the offender as a white man, about 5ft 10ins tall, aged between 20 and 25, with short brown hair and was wearing a royal blue top.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Fred Ruffle said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it.

“This incident has left a man with facial injuries requiring hospital treatment, so if you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”