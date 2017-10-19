Man jailed for Princes Risborough burglary after being caught on home CCTV

A man has been jailed for a burglary in Princes Risborough in which he was caught in the act on the victim’s home CCTV system.

Thomas O’Toole, 65, of Sandalwood Drive, Ruislip was sentenced on October 9 at Aylesbury Crown Court to three years and three months’ in prison for the burglary.

At around 11am on August 25 2016, O’Toole entered the property in Summerleys Road and stole a laptop and some jewellery.

He was charged in connection with the offence on November 24 2016.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rebecca Brydon said: “The victim has CCTV cameras in his house and it showed the defendant at the property at the time of the offence.

“Burglary is a disturbing crime and I am pleased for the victim the court case is over and he can begin to put the matter behind him.”