Man charged with attempted robbery after incident at Haddenham garage

A man has been charged with attempted robbery in connecton with an incident at a Haddenham garage last summer.

Hunt for robbers with crooked teeth and carrying hammer who attempted to rob Haddenham garage

Jordan Dewing, 23, of New Road, Stokenchurch, was charged with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with an incident in August 2016.

The incident at Ivor Miles garage, Churchway, Haddenham saw two men making demands for money at the garage before they were confronted by employees and members of the public and left the area empty-handed.

Dewing has been bailed to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on November 16.