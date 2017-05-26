Man attempts to set fire to Esso on Wendover Road - Not terrorist incident, say police

Thames Valley Police were dispatched to the Esso garage on Wendover Road last night following reports a man was starting a fire at the petrol station.

A statement from TVP said: "Officers attended the scene and extinguished the fire and arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent.

"He remains in custody at this time.

"The man was not armed and no one was injured during this incident."

TVP added: "We are not treating this as a terrorist incident, However armed officers did attend as they happened to be the closest unit to the incident."

Mk and Bucks Fire said on their log, that on Thursday 25 May, 9.19pm, Bucks and Mk Fire were called to a fire at petrol station, Wendover Road, Aylesbury. Three appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters gave advice.

