Man attacked outside house in Princes Risborough by group

A man remains in hospital more than a week after he was attacked by a group of three men in Princes Risborough.

At around 1am on Saturday October 28 a 35-year old man was attacked outside a property in Lacemaker Court, Bell Street, Princes Risborough.

A group of three men assaulted the victim by kicking and punching him.

The victim sustained stab wounds to his hand and arms and remains in hospital in a stable condition following the assault.

Investigating officer Det Con Rebecca Brydon said: “As part of the investigation, we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen or heard any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward.

“We would also ask for anyone with dashcam footage in the area to contact police.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170320363.”