Man assaulted and dragged to the floor during Market Square attack

An investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted in Aylesbury’s Market Square on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place on the benches next to HSBC bank on June 26 at about 3.15pm.

The victim, a man aged 47, was sitting on one of the benches when he was approached from behind, assaulted and dragged to the floor.

Police say the offender then headed towards Kingsbury Square.

A 41-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of common assault in connection with the incident and subsequently released under investigation.

Investigating officer Det Con Richard Bazeley said: “This incident occurred in the town centre at a busy time of day when there were lots of people out shopping.

“I am hopeful that there will have been people who witnessed this incident, and I would ask anyone who has any details to please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”