Man arrested on suspicion of rape after incident near St Mary’s Church

A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected rape in Aylesbury in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 2.40am officers were called to Pebble Lane near St Mary’s Church in Aylesbury where a woman in her twenties had reportedly been raped.

Officers attended the scene and a man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Simon Johnson said: “We have launched an investigation into this crime and are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“We are asking any members of the public who might have been in Kingsbury Square, or St Mary’s churchyard areas close to Pebble Lane and have seen this incident or anything relating to a sexual incident or assault involving a male and female to come forward.

“Additionally I would ask anyone who has seen anything suspicious in these areas between 2am and 2.40am to come forward.

“The victim, a woman in her twenties, is being offered support by specially trained officers.”

“As a result of this incident there will be an increase police presence whilst the investigation continues.”

A 23-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.