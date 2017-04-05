Man and Woman arrested after theft from Esso Garage on Wendover Road

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following a theft from Esso petrol station in Wendover Road, Aylesbury.

At around 8.45pm on Sunday 26th March, a man walked into the Esso petrol station through the main customer door and directed a member of staff to the staff area of the shop. He then proceeded to steal money from the till and safe.

The offender left via the rear exit of the shop.

The offender is described as wearing a large black padded coat with the hood up. He was also wearing blue jeans and had his face covered with red material.

If you have any information which could assist the police investigation, or if you were in the garage any time before 8.45pm, please contact Detective Constable Christopher Downs based at Aylesbury Force CID, on the non-emergency police number 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

A man and a woman from have been arrested in connection with this incident. They are currently on bail until 5 May.