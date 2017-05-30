London Marylebone to Oxford train evacuated after men caught 'acting suspiciously'

Thames Valley Police was called to High Wycombe Railway Station today after reports that a man was acting suspiciously at the rear of a train.

The 2.55pm from London Marylebone to Oxford made an unscheduled stop at High Wycombe Railway Station, arriving at platform two at about 3.20pm.

The train was evacuated by Thames Valley Police firearms officers and other passengers were cleared from the platforms.

Two men were stopped and checked at the scene. Following enquiries the men have been released.

No-one has been arrested or injured and police are now leaving the scene.

Please contact National Rail Enquiries for latest details on train departures either via http://www.nationalrail.co.uk/ or 03457 48 49 50.