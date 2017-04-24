London drug dealer who came to Aylesbury with aim of supplying cocaine jailed

A man has been jailed for drugs offences after being found at a property in Aylesbury with a large amount of cocaine.

Donovan Williams, 36, of Claydon Mews, London, was jailed for six years for the possession of cocaine with the intent to supply it.

On March 20, Williams was found at a property belonging to a vulnerable man in Aylesbury, with a large amount of cocaine and other property linked to the supply of drugs.

Investigating officer PC Andy Hipwell, based at Aylesbury police station said: “We will not tolerate people travelling to Aylesbury and exploiting residents in order to supply drugs.

“Drug supplying is a scourge on our society and this sentence is an example of how the police and court system will deal with those involved in these crimes.”