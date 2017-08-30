Lock up your cats: Warning to Aylesbury pet owners after sickening Southcourt attack

A cat has been killed and its head and tail cut off, in a sickening attack suspected to be the work of a serial animal killer.

The body of Leo, one, was discovered on Cherwell Avenue in Southcourt, on the morning of August 27.

The Aylesbury pet was described as being “as gentle and loving as you could ask for.”

His owner’s family are reaching out in the hopes of discovering more information as to what happened to Leo, and to warn other pet owners of any danger .

Annmarie Jellis, whose mother was Leo’s owner, said: “My mother’s cat was found on Sunday morning in a horrific state. He was only one year old, and was a giant softy.

“The person responsible for these disgusting acts must be brought to justice. The advice is for all cat owners to keep their cats inside overnight. It’s too late for Leo but hopefully we can save others.”

Although it cannot be confirmed, the nature of the killing has led to claims that it may be the work of the “UK animal killer” - An individual thought to be responsible for the mutilation of over 250 animals across the country.

South Norwood Animal Rescue, who have been investigating similar incidents since September 2015, sent a volunteer to the scene when it was initially reported.

Tony Jenkins, co-founder of the centre, said: “I would say that this incident is linked because it matches what we’ve been seeing on a regular basis.”

“Aylesbury is a new area but when these stories get out locally through the local press, and social media, other incidents come to light.”

“We would advise people to keep cats in over night, as that is when the majority of incidents occur.”

The centre also advocate contacting police, on 101, at any sign of a mutilated animal, and remaining vigilant at all times.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “This is a very sad incident which the RSPCA has been made aware of.

“We cannot say for certain how the cat got these injuries - they may have got the injuries by a human deliberately harming him, or they may have died naturally and had their head and tail removed by wildlife.

“Thorough research has shown that these kind of injuries can often be caused by wildlife after death and due to the small teeth it leaves a very clean wound.

“However, we are keen to find out what happened to this poor cat and are asking anyone with any information to contact us on 0300 1234 999.”