Jewellery stolen in burglaries at two flats in Aylesbury

Jewellery and electrical equipment has been stolen after two flats in Aylesbury were broken into.

The burglaries took place on Tuesday (13/9) in Coxhill Way, Aylesbury, sometime between midday and 5.15pm.

A camera was stolen during one of the incidents, whilst items including jewellery, an iPad and a Play Station4 were taken during the other.

Investigating Officer, PC Natalie Powell, from Aylesbury Local CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone with information about these two burglaries to come forward as soon as possible.

“We are currently conducting a number of inquiries.”

If you have any information please contact PC Powell from Local CID at Aylesbury via the Thames Valley Police Enquiry Centre on 101.