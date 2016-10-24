Jewellery stolen from village home in burglary

Jewellery was stolen after thieves smashed the window of a village house.

The incident happened sometime between 11am and 8pm on Thursday October 20 after thieves broke into and ransacked a house in Whaddon Road, Nash.

Investigating officer PC Lauren Suffling said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area to contact me if you noticed any suspicious people or vehicles.

“If you have any information about the incident please call the police enquiry centre on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”