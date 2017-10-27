Jail for robber who left Aylesbury betting shop employee fearing for his life

A homeless man who held an Aylesbury betting shop employee at knifepoint while he attempted to rob the premises has been put behind bars for three years and nine months.

Reeves Lydon, 25, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of possession of a knife following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court and was sentenced to three years and nine months at the same hearing.

At around 11pm on 17 September, Lydon was waiting outside a betting shop on Parton Road.

A member of staff came out of the shop and was in the process of locking up.

Lydon approached the employee and held a knife to his throat, demanding money from the safe.

The employee complied fearing for his life.

Police were alerted that a robbery was in progress and manage to arrest Lydon while he was still in the shop.

The employee, a man, was uninjured, but shaken following the ordeal.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hannah Davison said: “I am pleased that Lydon has been convicted of his offences, and I hope that his conviction will help the shop employee to put behind him what was a terrifying incident.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate anyone who seeks to undertake this kind of criminal behaviour and I hope that Lydon’s conviction sends out a clear message that we will investigate such offences thoroughly and bring offenders to justice.”