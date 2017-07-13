Investigation underway after large haul of jewellery stolen from Grendon Underwood home

Rings, necklaces and bracelets are among a large haul of jewellery stolen by thieves from a home in Grendon Underwood.

Police are appealing for information following the theft at a property on Main Street between 2.15pm and 5.30pm on Friday July 7.

The following items were stolen:

> Two gold wedding rings

> Gold tie pin with a ruby stone

> Two amber necklaces

> Sapphire brooch

> Gold amethyst ring

> Yellow diamond ring

> Gold necklace with a jade heart

> Italian cameo brooch of lady and child

> Yellow topaz ring

> Gold bracelet with gold compass

> Gold ladies watch

The owner returned to the property to find the ground floor kitchen window had been forced open with a tool and that the intruders had left the property through the back door.

Police say no description of the thieves is currently available.

Investigating officer Det Con Carolyn Bailey said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or can provide further information that may assist in the recovery of these items.”