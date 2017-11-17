Investigation into incident involving youths in Wendover

Police are investigating after an incident in Wendover earlier this month when two teenage boys had their mobile phones stolen before they later handed back to them.

OTHER STORIES FROM THE BUCKS HERALD:

Big problems for HMP Aylesbury as report published

The incident happened on Heron Path, near to the cricket club, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday November 8.

The two offenders, who had split away from a group of youths in the area, approached the two victims, holding one of them around his throat.

They searched the victims’ pockets and stole two mobile phones.

A short time later a girl approached the two victims and gave them their phones back.

She was not involved in the robbery, but police say she may have been one of the original larger group.

Investigating officer, DC Bruce Wilson said, “I would like to speak to anyone that might have witnessed the incident as I am keen to identify any of the teenagers in the group, who may hold vital information about this crime.

“If you have any information please call DC Wilson on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43170334201.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online.”