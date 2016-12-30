Have you seen missing Aylesbury 16 year old?

16-year-old Bola Olabode, was last seen at around 8pm on boxing day (26/12) at the McDonalds at Xscape in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing 16-year-old girl from Aylesbury.

Bola is black, 5ft 5 ins, slim build, black straight hair which goes below the shoulder, and was last wearing a black jacket, and black jeans.

Bola is known to frequent Aylesbury and Milton Keynes.

Anyone who with information or who has seen Bola should contact Thames Valley Police on 101.