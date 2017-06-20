Five people caught drink driving in four and a half hours on Walton Street

Five people were charged with drink driving after a road safety operation in Aylesbury on Saturday night (17/6).

The operation, which took place in Walton Street, Aylesbury, between 7pm and 11.30pm.and formed part of Thames Valley Police’s Summer Drink Drive Campaign.

It was led by Roads Policing officers from the Hampshire and Thames Valley Joint Operations Unit and officers from the Special Constabulary. In total, 105 vehicles were stopped and their drivers breathalysed resulting in five arrests for drink driving.

These were four men aged 22,23,42 and 52 and one woman, aged 36. All five were later charged with drink driving and released on bail to appear in court next month.

In addition to the arrests, five vehicles were also seized for document offences, four drivers were reported to court for various traffic offences and 12 traffic offence notices were issued which resulted in a fine and potential penalty points, depending on the offence.

Roads Policing officer Sergeant Tom Smith, who coordinated Saturday’s operation, said: “Drink driving pose a significant risk to public safety with around 1,300 people across the UK being killed or seriously injured each year in accidents involving motorists under the influence of alcohol.

“We will continue to conduct these operations both during and after the summer campaign and any driver caught faces an obligatory disqualification of at least a year.”