Fight outside Kingsbury pub leaves man with 'bleed on the brain'

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after an incident of grievous bodily harm in Aylesbury.

A man involved in a fight received fractured cheek bones and a suspected bleed on the brain.

The incident happened Wednesday (25/1) at approximately 5.40pm outside Kingsbury public house, Kingsbury square, Aylesbury.

Investigating officer Det Con Fred Ruffle of Force CID, based at Aylesbury, said, "This incident occurred directly outside the front of the pub in Kingsbury Square.

This was the evening of the EFL Cup tie between Southampton and Liverpool, so the pub and other surrounding pubs and bars would have been busy.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should get in touch via the Thames Valley enquiry centre on 101."

If you do not want to speak to the police directly, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers (opens new window) anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.