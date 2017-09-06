Eighty-three year-old woman injured during attempted robbery in Prestwood

Police are appealing for information after an 83-year-old woman was injured when a thief tried to grab her handbag.

The incident took place in the High Street, Prestwood at 9.05pm on Monday September 4 between the Methodist Church and the Co-Op.

The victim was walking when she was approached by a man who attempted to grab her handbag and take it from her.

She managed to hold on to the handbag but fell to the ground, sustaining cuts and bruises.

The offender then ran away.

He was wearing dark clothing and had his hood up.

The victim was taken to hospital following the incident, but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Kayleigh Dean said: “This incident has resulted in an elderly woman falling to the ground and sustaining injuries which required her to go to hospital.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.”