Drunk man touched woman 'inappropriately' underneath the Iron Bridge

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses or information following a sexual assault in Aylesbury on Sunday night (21/5).

At approximately 10.15pm, a woman in her thirties was walking underneath the Iron Bridge in Station Way.

When she was about a metre away from the bridge, she was approached from the left hand side by a man who appeared intoxicated.

He repeatedly asked the woman if she had a boyfriend, and then touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

The victim screamed and pushed the offender, and she then ran off. She was not injured.

The offender is described as an Asian man, in his mid-forties, around 5ft 7ins and of a medium build. He had wavy or curly dark thick 'messy' hair and was wearing dark clothing. He is believed to have had a pedal cycle with him, which was left at the other side of the road whilst the incident took place.

Investigating officer, PC Lauren Goodwin from Aylesbury Police Station, said: "This was a very frightening incident for the victim, and an investigation is now underway.

"Additional patrols are taking place within the area, and we are determined to locate the offender.

"If anyone witnessed the offence or saw a man matching this description on a bicycle around this time, please come forward. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, may help with the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170147048.