Crash officers face hearing after fatal accident

The actions of police officers leading up to a crash which left two loved ones dead and another seriously injured could amount to ‘gross misconduct’, according to an independent review.

Malcolm Tindall, 64, of Somerville Way, Aylesbury, died along with the driver of a second car which veered onto the carriageway on the other side of the road, on March 4 2014 in icy conditions.

A passenger travelling in the second car was also seriously injured in the incident on the A413 close to Great Missenden.

About an hour before the incident another car, carrying Martin Kendall, from Aylesbury, came off the road. Police attended the scene and Mr Kendall was taken to hospital with bruising to his ribs and back. But at the time he asked why more was not done by police to keep the road safe.

Mr Kendall, who had previously worked as a gritter operator for Bucks County Council, said: “The police should have slowed down the traffic until the road had been gritted.

“When I found out about the second accident I felt quite sick.

“The nurse came in and they were delayed because all the roads had been closed from an accident. There was a 20ft sheet of ice on that road.

“As far as I’m concerned this should never have happened - it’s needless death.”

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said it had concluded an investigation, and that the three police officers involved should face a gross misconduct hearing.

A statement from the IPCC issued to this newspaper this week read: “The IPCC has completed the investigation into the actions of officers prior to a fatal road accident on the A413, near Great Missenden on March 4, 2014.

“Our investigation found evidence to suggest that three officers have a case to answer for gross misconduct. The officers will attend a two-week gross misconduct hearing beginning on February 20.

“Following the conclusion of the misconduct proceedings and the inquest, our report will be considered for publication,” the spokesperson added.