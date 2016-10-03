Community Order for Aylesbury fly-tipper

A man from Aylesbury has been given a Community Order after being caught in the act fly-tipping conifer branches.

John Francis O’Callaghan, 71, of Coxhill Way, was found guilty of depositing waste illegally on Hale Lane in Wendover.

The court heard that in February this year a member of the public saw waste conifer branches being fly-tipped from a fork-lift machine.

O’Callaghan was given the opportunity to remove and deal with the waste properly but did not do so.

When interviewed, O’Callaghan admitted responsibility for the dumping claiming it had come from a building site he was working at nearby.

However, he could not explain why the waste had been dumped, nor why he had failed to deal with it properly.

Magistrates ordered O’Callaghan to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work in the community within 12 months, and ordered him to pay clean-up and prosecution costs of £1,000 plus a £60 victim surcharge.

Cllr Mike Smith, chairman of the Joint Waste Partnership for Bucks said: “This man has to carry out unpaid work in the community and pay clean up and investigation costs.

“His punishment means that there will be a local benefit from the work done.

“Council tax-payers will not foot the bill for cleaning up the dumping, nor for investigating and prosecuting the case at court.

“When the court levies a fine, the money goes to the Exchequer, but a Community Service Order such as this results in a direct benefit to the community.”